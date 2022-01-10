It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Auburn, NY
