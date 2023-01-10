It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 21 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Auburn, NY
