Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 17.05. A 19-degree…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.25. A 25-degree…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Don'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors,…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bu…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.34. A 25-degree l…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Aubu…
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperat…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.01. A 27-degree l…