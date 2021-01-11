 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News