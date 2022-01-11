It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Auburn's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be …
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers a…