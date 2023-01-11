Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It will be …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Auburn p…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. There is a 56…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Auburn pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Sund…
The storm system expected to move through the Northeast today has now been upgraded to a winter storm warning in southern Cayuga County and On…