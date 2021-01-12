It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Auburn, NY
