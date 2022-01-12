Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted lo…
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Auburn's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Expect periods o…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be …
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers a…