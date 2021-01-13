Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Auburn, NY
