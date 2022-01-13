Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Auburn, NY
