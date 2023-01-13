It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 10:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Auburn, NY
