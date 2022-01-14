It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Auburn, NY
