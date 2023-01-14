It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 16 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It will be …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Auburn p…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 21 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of ra…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 …
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…