It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Auburn, NY
