Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

