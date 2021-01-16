Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Auburn, NY
