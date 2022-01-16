Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 5:00 PM EST until MON 5:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.