Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

