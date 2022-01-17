It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 5:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Auburn, NY
