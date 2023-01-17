Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Auburn, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

