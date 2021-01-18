Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.96. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.