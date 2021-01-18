It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.96. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Auburn, NY
