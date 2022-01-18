It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Auburn, NY
