Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 1:00 AM EST until WED 10:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Auburn, NY
