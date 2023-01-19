 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 5:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

