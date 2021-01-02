 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 5:00 AM EST. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News