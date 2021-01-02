Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 5:00 AM EST. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.