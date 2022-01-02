It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing…
This evening in Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mp…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds light …
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degree…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn folks…