 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 16.5. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: As winter takes hold, drivers should be aware of snow squalls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News