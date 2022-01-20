It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. A -4-degree low is forecasted. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Expect perio…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow likely. Low 23F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tem…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, …