It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Monday, with temper…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tod…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We will see a mix…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Tuesd…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 16 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Thursday, with tempera…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Occasional snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations …