Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Auburn, NY

It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.