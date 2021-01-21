Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Don't lea…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Occasional snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulati…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degre…
For the drive home in Auburn: Occasional rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow acc…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.96. We'll see a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will b…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees …
This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers around after midnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a …