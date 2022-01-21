It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Auburn, NY
