Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Monday, with temper…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tod…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We will see a mix…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
This evening in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Tuesd…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Thursday, with tempera…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Today's wea…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall a…