Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Don't lea…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Occasional snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulati…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degre…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.96. We'll see a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will b…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Flurries or snow showers possible late. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Th…
Auburn's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.…
This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers around after midnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a …