 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 10:15 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News