It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 10:15 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Auburn, NY
