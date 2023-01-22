Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.