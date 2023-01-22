Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Auburn, NY
