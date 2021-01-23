It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 3.38. A 16-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Auburn, NY
