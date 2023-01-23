Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 10:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Auburn, NY
