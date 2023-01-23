Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 10:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.