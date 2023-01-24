It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Auburn, NY
