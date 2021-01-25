It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.49. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be …
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Don't lea…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 3.38. A 16-degree …
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 13.32. We'll see a…
Auburn's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with t…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Flurries or snow showers possible late. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Th…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Models ar…