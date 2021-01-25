Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.49. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.