Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.21. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM EST until WED 5:00 AM EST. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.