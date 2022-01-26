It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
For the drive home in Auburn: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low…
This evening in Auburn: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperature…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 3-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but …
Auburn's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. A -4-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. Today's forecasted low…