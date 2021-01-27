It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.2. A 17-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 5:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Auburn, NY
