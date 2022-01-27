Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Auburn, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

