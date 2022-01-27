It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
For the drive home in Auburn: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low…
This evening in Auburn: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperature…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 3-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. Today's forecasted low…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tempe…