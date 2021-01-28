 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 4.12. 8 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News