It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 0 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Auburn, NY
