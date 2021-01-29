Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -0.61. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.