Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.