Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Auburn, NY
