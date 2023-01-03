Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.