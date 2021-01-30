 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.91. 6 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News