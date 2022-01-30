 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 8-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

