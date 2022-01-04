Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 …
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn folks…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds light …
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. It might be a good da…